Daily Weather Forecast For Fishkill
FISHKILL, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
