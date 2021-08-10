Cancel
Fishkill, NY

Daily Weather Forecast For Fishkill

Posted by 
Fishkill (NY) Weather Channel
Fishkill (NY) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

FISHKILL, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0bNDGcaA00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fishkill (NY) Weather Channel

Fishkill (NY) Weather Channel

Fishkill, NY
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

