Weather Forecast For Clifton
CLIFTON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 97 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 99 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
