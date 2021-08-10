Cancel
Connelly Springs, NC

Weather Forecast For Connelly Springs

Connelly Springs (NC) Weather Channel
Connelly Springs (NC) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

CONNELLY SPRINGS, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0bNDGRp300

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Connelly Springs (NC) Weather Channel

Connelly Springs (NC) Weather Channel

Connelly Springs, NC
