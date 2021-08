A US envoy will head to Ethiopia to urge an end to fighting as a war centered on the Tigray region widened, worsening fears of a humanitarian disaster, officials said Thursday. Jeffrey Feltman, a veteran diplomat serving as US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, will visit Ethiopia on an August 15-24 trip that will also take him to Djibouti and the United Arab Emirates, the State Department said. President Joe Biden asked Feltman to return to Ethiopia at a "critical moment," national security advisor Jake Sullivan said. "Months of war have brought immense suffering and division to a great nation that won't be healed through more fighting," Sullivan wrote on Twitter.