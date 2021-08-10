Marvel’s ‘What if...?’ needs to answer a separate question — so what?

This goes to show that if you give fans enough coincidence to go on they’ll act as eagle-eyed theorists every time since one of the current theories made by Marvel fans is that the moment that Wanda realized her potential was when He Who Remains states to Loki and Sylvie that they crossed the threshold and the Sacred Timeline was fracturing. There’s also the connection that when Agatha Harkness falls to the ground that He Who Remains drops something on his desk. To those that love to attribute a grandiose meaning to everything, these moments were connected in a way that meant that Wanda had had a hand in fracturing the Sacred Timeline and that there was a connection between her show and Loki’s. Well, the simple answer is that yes, there is a connection, they’re both in the MCU. Apart from that, there isn’t much of a connection between them since like it or not, Wanda might be a very powerful individual and steeped in supernatural ability, but as far as anyone knows she’s still earth-based and doesn’t have a huge, working knowledge of the Sacred Timeline.