Marvel’s ‘What if...?’ needs to answer a separate question — so what?

By Herb Scribner
Deseret News
Deseret News
 5 days ago
Marvel is already back with fresh content with the upcoming “What If...?” animated series. I recently binged the first three episodes of the show ahead of its release in two weeks. And let me tell you — it’s good. Marvel’s “What If...?” explores never-been-told, alternate timeline stories with Marvel characters....

Nova
ComicsInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Who Will Replace Doctor Strange

Earlier this year, Marvel Comics confirmed that Doctor Strange will die in an upcoming limited series titled, appropriately, The Death of Doctor Strange. Marvel’s official announcement about the “The Death of Doctor Strange #1” — the first of a five-issue series — reads:. Written by Jed MacKay (BLACK CAT, MOON...
ComicsInside the Magic

Iron Man and Captain America Join Forces in NEW Marvel Project

Move over, Civil War — Iron Man and Captain America are joining forces. Unlike the deep divide between Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.) and Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) in the MCU’s Captain America: Civil War (2016), the Marvel comics universe is about to unite the duo in a brand new project.
MoviesCollider

Disney Confirms Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Will Not Premiere on Disney+; CEO Calls It an “Interesting Experiment”

Disney had its quarterly earnings call earlier today, and while many were convinced the studio would announce that the next Marvel Studios movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would be going the Disney+ route, Disney affirmed an exclusively theatrical release for the new film. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Shang-Chi will introduce a new superhero to the MCU played by Simu Liu, and the film is crucial to the building blocks of Marvel’s Phase 4 as it moves the cinematic universe forward following the conclusive nature of Avengers: Endgame.
MoviesInverse

Black Panther 2 rumor reveals Iron Man’s successor in the MCU

Black Panther broke barriers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among its many achievements, from the Afrofuturist triumph of Wakanda to the film’s arrival in the Oscar race, was the character of T’Challa (played by the late, lamented Chadwick Boseman), who’d been introduced in Captain America: Civil War before the royal homecoming of Black Panther, his own standalone blockbuster.
MoviesInverse

Marvel’s most threatens the future of the entire MCU

In Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark says, “I love you 3000.” Little did we know, he was actually describing the amount of money Marvel (and DC) typically pay the creators of the comic books where these stories originate. Avengers: Endgame made $2.8 billion at the box office. Most comic book creators...
TV SeriesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Marvel’s What if…? will only be airing 9 episodes instead of 10

Due to the pandemic production delays, Marvels’ What if…? will only air 9 episodes instead of the previously announced 10. Back in 2019, Marvel Studios’ Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige revealed that Disney+ ordered 10 episodes for the first season and another 10 episodes for the second season 2 of What If…? The studio’s first animated series that puts a twist on iconic moments from the MCU. However, producer Brad Winderbaum says both seasons of What If…? will each air nine episodes instead.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie, Ranked

Over the past 13 years, Marvel has put together an expansive universe full of plenty of fan-favorite characters from the comics. While the MCU wasn’t the first time some of these characters were adapted to the big screen, it is the most popular, and arguably the best. Right now there...
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel's What If...? Writer Pitched Old Man Cap, Jane Foster Thor Before Knowing MCU Plans

Marvel's What If...? series head writer and producer A.C. Bradley accidentally spoiled some of the biggest twists of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for herself while pitching the show. In a new interview, Bradley recalls how she presented her ideas for What If...? to Marvel Studios - including episodes that featured an old man version of Steve Rogers/Captain America, and one focused on Jane Foster's Mighty Thor. Unfortunately, Bradley had her ideas rejected - mostly because Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios creative team were already planning to use them! Bradley had to learn some early spoilers for Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Love & Thunder - but hey, that sacrifice landed her the job at What If...?
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel’s What If...? Creator Pitched Captain Marvel to Marvel Studios Before Landing Animated Series

Marvel's What If... is premiering on Disney+ this month week, and the official cast list was released today and features nearly 50 stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While there are many exciting actors on the line-up, some big names won't be included in the series, including Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel). While Larson won't be lending her voice to the project, the show does have an interesting Captain Marvel connection. In a press release shared by Disney earlier today, it was revealed that Marvel's What If...'s creator, AC Bradley, once pitched a Captain Marvel idea to Marvel Studios.
Comicsallears.net

What the ‘Loki’ Finale Means for the Marvel Cinematic Universe

So, now that Loki has finished its inaugural season, we’ve been brainstorming about what the implications of the series as a whole means for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in general. And, there might be some BIG things to come in reference to the comics, as well as past and future...
Moviesdistrictchronicles.com

What If..? – Why the Series is so Important To The MCU As Other Marvel Projects?

Disney’s What If… is crucial for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as another mission of Marvel Studios, consistent with government manufacturer Brad Winderbaum. On the idea of the equal call comedian collection, What If…? explores its essential query with the aid of using re-imagining classical MCU memories, while characters have unique interpretations. For example, Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), who takes the excellent soldier serum in area of Steve Rogers, will see the display in his first episode, even as Yondu has abducted T’Challa of Chadwick Boseman in area of Peter Quill.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Latest Doctor Strange 2 Update Teases Big Things For His Magical Power

Following the Loki season finale, the hype level has been through the roof for the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, since many people (but not all) believe that the third Spider-Man flick will somehow connect to the multiverse. Of course, Stephen Strange (who will appear in the Spider-Man sequel) will also be playing with multiple realities in his second solo outing, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But what does this mean for his power set? Well, the latest update on the film is teasing some big things for his magical abilities.
TV SeriesIGN

Marvel's What If...?: Captain Carter Will Return in Season 2

Marvel’s What If…? is set to debut next week on Disney Plus Hotstar. During a virtual press conference, the show’s executive producer, Brad Winderbaum, revealed that Captain Carter from the first season of What If…? will be retruning in some capacity in the future seasons. Winderbaum said, “We realized, I...
TV SeriesPosted by
BGR.com

This is the most exciting Marvel show to watch after ‘Loki’

It was more than two years ago when Marvel unveiled the first 14 titles of Phase 4. Some of them stood out immediately, and I could not wait to see them. Others, not so much. Marvel then added even more titles to the Phase 4 roster while refraining from revealing any Avengers 5 sequel. Little did fans know what was about to happen to the world in late 2019. The pandemic would force Marvel to delay everything, and we ended up spending 2020 without any new MCU content. But 2021 fixed all that, bringing us three TV shows on Disney+...
TV SeriesIGN

Marvel's What If Project - Review

The below review contains discussion of certain plot points of the premiere of What If...?, but no major spoilers. What If...? will start streaming on Disney+ on Aug. 11. For a cinematic universe as tightly plotted as the MCU, Marvel’s What If…? presents some pretty exciting possibilities. With Disney+’s new streaming anthology, years and years of canon, character development, and interconnected stories can be totally ignored in favor of pondering what MCU history would look like if things changed ever so slightly. What If’s premiere episode may delight in proving the only rules of the show are that there are no rules, but there are some cracks in the foundation that could hurt the series going forward.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Marvel Fans Discover Synced-Up End Scenes in Wandavision and Loki

This goes to show that if you give fans enough coincidence to go on they’ll act as eagle-eyed theorists every time since one of the current theories made by Marvel fans is that the moment that Wanda realized her potential was when He Who Remains states to Loki and Sylvie that they crossed the threshold and the Sacred Timeline was fracturing. There’s also the connection that when Agatha Harkness falls to the ground that He Who Remains drops something on his desk. To those that love to attribute a grandiose meaning to everything, these moments were connected in a way that meant that Wanda had had a hand in fracturing the Sacred Timeline and that there was a connection between her show and Loki’s. Well, the simple answer is that yes, there is a connection, they’re both in the MCU. Apart from that, there isn’t much of a connection between them since like it or not, Wanda might be a very powerful individual and steeped in supernatural ability, but as far as anyone knows she’s still earth-based and doesn’t have a huge, working knowledge of the Sacred Timeline.
MoviesMovieWeb

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Jonathan Majors Confirms Role as Kang

Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors has confirmed that he is playing time-travelling Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania while visiting a comic book store. Shared on social media, the actor recently paid a visit to Golden Apple Comics, no doubt looking for some research material, and even signed some merchandise as Kang.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel’s What If…? Creator Wanted Hydra Captain America Episode

As you’d imagine for a project where literally anything is possible, the creative team behind Marvel’s What If…? were forced to leave a number of ideas on the sidelines for a variety of reasons, one of which included creator A.C. Bradley pitching an episode that turned out to be identical to the plot of James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

