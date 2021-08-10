Highland Park Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HIGHLAND PARK, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0