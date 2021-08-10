Cancel
Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway to discuss new recommendations for policing

10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 5 days ago
St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway is set to discuss new recommendations for policing by the Florida Police Chiefs Association at a press conference on Tuesday.

This comes amid national calls for police reform and increased officer accountability that had erupted last year after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police.

Holloway served as chair of the FPCA's Subcommittee on Accountability and Societal Change, which was created in response to Floyd's murder.

He will be joined by other members of the subcommittee for Tuesday's press conference, including other local police chiefs and community leaders.

The St. Petersburg Police Department took steps toward its promise to reform policing with a new program introduced in February.

The Community Assistance and Life Liaison program, also known as “CALL," was designed to bring more social and mental health workers into the equation and let law enforcement concentrate its resources on policing.

Through CALL, mental health and social workers handle cases that used to be answered by police officers, and in doing so, build trust, relationships and provide services that look to break the cycle of homelessness, addiction and mental health crises.

