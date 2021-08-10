Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ripley, TN

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Ripley

Posted by 
Ripley (TN) Weather Channel
Ripley (TN) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

(RIPLEY, TN) A sunny Tuesday is here for Ripley, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ripley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0bNDFcXx00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Ripley (TN) Weather Channel

Ripley (TN) Weather Channel

Ripley, TN
264
Followers
551
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ripley, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy