Pataskala, OH

Pataskala Weather Forecast

Pataskala (OH) Weather Channel
Pataskala (OH) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

PATASKALA, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bNDFamV00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 73 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

