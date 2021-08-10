Cancel
Azle, TX

Weather Forecast For Azle

Azle (TX) Weather Channel
Azle (TX) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

AZLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0bNDFZqe00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 77 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Azle, TX
Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(AZLE, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Azle. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

