Cynthia Erivo: How The ‘Music Geek’ Prepared For Her Emmy Nominated Portrayal Of Aretha Franklin

By Marissa Charles
Hollywood Life
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brit reveals how she studied the Queen of Soul, as she chats about roller skating and collaborating with Adobe. Cynthia Erivo is revealing how intently she studied Aretha Franklin before she portrayed the legend for the National Geographic mini-series about the singer’s life. The 34-year-old Brit – who has been nominated for an Emmy for her starring role in Genius: Aretha – says she researched everything from the Queen of Soul’s speech patterns to when she took a breath when singing her hits.

