Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nokomis, FL

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Nokomis

Posted by 
Nokomis (FL) Weather Channel
Nokomis (FL) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

(NOKOMIS, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Nokomis. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Nokomis:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0bNDF9EF00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 76 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Nokomis (FL) Weather Channel

Nokomis (FL) Weather Channel

Nokomis, FL
182
Followers
552
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nokomis, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Wayland, NYPosted by
Wayland (NY) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Wayland

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wayland: Sunday, August 15: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Monday, August 16: Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, August 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Wednesday, August 18:
Keaau, HIPosted by
Keaau (HI) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Keaau

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Keaau: Sunday, August 15: Scattered rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight; Monday, August 16: Scattered Rain Showers; Tuesday, August 17: Scattered Rain Showers; Wednesday, August 18: Scattered rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely

Comments / 0

Community Policy