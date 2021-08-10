Cancel
Hudson, NC

Hudson Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Hudson (NC) Weather Channel
Hudson (NC) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

HUDSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0bNDF6a400

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

