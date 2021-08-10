Weather Forecast For Southbridge
SOUTHBRIDGE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
