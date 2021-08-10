Cancel
Southbridge, MA

Weather Forecast For Southbridge

Posted by 
Southbridge (MA) Weather Channel
Southbridge (MA) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

SOUTHBRIDGE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0bNDEtPh00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

