Weston students complete Church Street murals
Riddle: When is a wall not a wall? Answer: When it is art. Two large murals were recently completed by 21 Weston High School students, under the artistic direction of Julie Hom-Mandell and Jacob Ginga. From the first designs to the final brush strokes, the murals were six months in the making. The murals are composed of 21 panels measures approximately 8 by 8 feet. They brighten the walls where the Mass Central Rail Trail passes under Church Street in Weston.www.wickedlocal.com
