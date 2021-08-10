Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Weston students complete Church Street murals

Wicked Local
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiddle: When is a wall not a wall? Answer: When it is art. Two large murals were recently completed by 21 Weston High School students, under the artistic direction of Julie Hom-Mandell and Jacob Ginga. From the first designs to the final brush strokes, the murals were six months in the making. The murals are composed of 21 panels measures approximately 8 by 8 feet. They brighten the walls where the Mass Central Rail Trail passes under Church Street in Weston.

www.wickedlocal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#Church Street#Art#Project A#Weston High School#American#The Mass Cultural Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Eureka, CAkymkemp.com

Art in Progress: Eureka Street Art Festival Takes Off, Targeting 11 Walls as Part of 4th Annual Mural Extravaganza

As part of the much-anticipated fourth annual Eureka Street Art Festival, which kicked off formally on Saturday and lasts for a week, various locations around the city are being beautified with new murals along Highway 101 through the city. Scattered through several blocks and into alleyways, dozens of artists spilled into the city armed with paintbrushes and a passion for art this weekend.
Visual Arttribuneledgernews.com

Friendship intersection to close this weekend for street art mural painting

Aug. 6—Pittsburgh's Department of Mobility and Infrastructure plans to close a five-way intersection in the Friendship neighborhood for a street art mural project. Here are the roads that will be closed throughout the weekend:. Roup Avenue from Friendship Avenue to Baum Boulevard, South Fairmount Street from Friendship Avenue to Baum...
Keyser, WVMineral Daily News-Tribune

HAU marks completion of latest mural

KEYSER - The Mineral County mural at 21 Armstrong St. in Keyser - the latest in a series of murals sponsored through the Highland Arts Unlimited Community Arts Project, was painted by Luke Urice. This is the second mural Luke has painted in downtown Keyser; the other is on the...
Topeka, KSWIBW

Santa Fe Park Mural complete with ribbon cutting ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The artists who worked to cover vandalism with a community mural were recognized with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Santa Fe Park. After someone painted graffiti on a restroom building in Santa Fe Park, the Oakland community responded by having three artists, Jamie Colon, Andy Valdivia and Robert Bustamante, create murals on all sides of the building to cover it up.
Visual Artboweryboogie.com

Flower Pop Mural on Grand Street for the Benefit of LES Organizations

A bouquet of life for the southerly corner of Grand and Suffolk. This flowery pop of color on the Seward Park Co-op retail complex is courtesy of artist Morgan Everhart. As it were, the mural is a blooming homage to the community’s perseverance through the struggles and hardships of the pandemic. And it directly supports the Lower Eastside Girls Club and The Clemente Cultural & Educational Center.
Danbury, CTPosted by
i95 ROCK

Artist Works Tirelessly to Complete Downtown Danbury Mural

Martin Luther King Jr, John F. Kennedy and Ruth Bader Ginsburg now stand watch the Danbury, CT. Friday night I was out for my evening walk with my family in Downtown Danbury and we decided to walk past where we knew the mural was being painted in Kennedy Park, only to find out the artist, ARCY was way ahead of schedule.
Paducah, KYwpsdlocal6.com

Artists add color to community with downtown street mural

PADUCAH — Artists, neighbors and friends are creating a colorful addition to the intersection of 7th and Madison streets in downtown Paducah: a street mural. Artists Michael Terra, John Gomang and Char Downs started work on the piece of pavement art Wednesday, after the city helped out with street sweeping and the Paducah Fire Department provided a power wash of the "canvas."
Gainesboro, TNnewstalk941.com

Jackson Sees Completion Of Downtown Mural Representing County

Jackson County saw the completion of its first mural in downtown Gainesboro. Mural artist Manny Fuentes said the partnership came about with Jordan Hunter of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce. Fuentes said that after talking to Hunter about features in Jackson County, he wanted to create something for the community that would last.
Manhattan, NYpix11.com

East Harlem school gets new mural made by students

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — It was full circle moment for some East Harlem students, going back to their community and bringing a new mural to a pre-K school in the heart of their neighborhood. A massive mural unveiled at 116th Street off of 1st Avenue. The art installation took four...
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit City Walls program aims to beautify area with murals, street art

DETROIT – The vibrant art community in Detroit will see a boost as the city invests more than $150,000 to beautify its buildings. High quality murals and street art is abundant in Detroit. The City Walls program began in 2017. It aims to enhance public spaces through murals and the initiative is gearing up to put up 15 more works of art.
Visual Artchesapeakefamily.com

Tour DC Murals and Street Art

This week on Third Floor Views we talk to Jason Bowers, founder and curator of JAB Arts and founder of DC Mural Tours. He talks about touring DC Murals and street art, and the burgeoning street art scene in DC, why DC’s art is unique, and how to best see it. He shares stories about his favorite murals and artists and what it takes to be part of a changing and growing art movement.
Westfield, MAthewestfieldnews.com

‘Fantastic’ community mural nears completion

WESTFIELD — The second ArtWorks Westfield mural — called “Westfield is Fantastic” — is nearing completion. Artist Shannon Chiba spearheaded the effort and said the mural, located at the esplanade on the west side of the Great River bridges, is getting down to the details. “Fine details and more color...
Columbus, INRepublic

Asphalt mural to be installed on Sixth Street

The Columbus Area Arts Council will add an asphalt mural to downtown Columbus in October. The Columbus Board of Works has approved a special use of right-of-way request from the arts council for the implementation of this mural as part of the Sixth Street Arts Alley project. According to the...
Hemet, CAValley News

MSJC Art Students Refresh 9/11 Mural at Hemet Fire Station

Mt. San Jacinto College (MSJC) art students Vanessa Pellegrin of San Jacinto and Mario Herrera of Menifee used their talents to touch up a 9/11 mural at Hemet Fire Station No. 1, Aug. 3. The students and MSJC art instructor Chet Glaze expect to complete refreshing the 2004 mural ahead of Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. “It’s a real benefit for the students,” Glaze said outside the fire station on Juanita Street. “Not only are they getting a really critical opportunity for community service, which is hard to come by sometimes in art, but also they’re learning a valuable and very marketable skill in mural painting.” Glaze said MSJC offers mural painting classes some semesters. He.

Comments / 0

Community Policy