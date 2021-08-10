Satellite Beach Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SATELLITE BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 79 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 79 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, August 13
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 80 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
