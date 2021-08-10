Daily Weather Forecast For Brewton

BREWTON, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 94 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 92 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Thursday, August 12 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Friday, August 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 94 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.