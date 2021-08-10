Cancel
Sun City Center, FL

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

Sun City Center (FL) Weather Channel
Sun City Center (FL) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

(SUN CITY CENTER, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sun City Center. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sun City Center:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0bNDEeQ200

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sun City Center (FL) Weather Channel

Sun City Center (FL) Weather Channel

Sun City Center, FL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

