Newsoms, VA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Newsoms

 5 days ago

NEWSOMS, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0bNDE9Ks00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

