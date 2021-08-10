Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beverly Hills, FL

Rainy Tuesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Beverly Hills (FL) Weather Channel
Beverly Hills (FL) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

(BEVERLY HILLS, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Beverly Hills Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Beverly Hills:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0bNDE7ZQ00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Beverly Hills (FL) Weather Channel

Beverly Hills (FL) Weather Channel

Beverly Hills, FL
217
Followers
550
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beverly Hills, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
New York City, NYcbslocal.com

New York Weather: CBS2’s 8/15 Sunday Morning Forecast

Good Sunday morning everyone! After a steamy stretch of weather, we’re in for a real delight today! Temps this morning are in the upper 60s around town, but down in the 50s for some of the ‘burbs!. Expect plentiful sunshine through the day with seasonably warm temperatures in the lower...

Comments / 0

Community Policy