Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baker, LA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Baker

Posted by 
Baker (LA) Weather Channel
Baker (LA) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

BAKER, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30I0wZ_0bNDE6gh00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then patchy fog overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Baker (LA) Weather Channel

Baker (LA) Weather Channel

Baker, LA
137
Followers
552
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baker, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Baker, LAPosted by
Baker (LA) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Baker

(BAKER, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Baker. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Baker, LAPosted by
Baker (LA) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(BAKER, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Baker. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy