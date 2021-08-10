Jump on Silver Springs’s cloudy forecast today

(SILVER SPRINGS, FL.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Tuesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Silver Springs:

Tuesday, August 10 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, August 12 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



