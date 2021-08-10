Cancel
Huntingtown, MD

4-Day Weather Forecast For Huntingtown

Huntingtown (MD) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

HUNTINGTOWN, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0bNDE32W00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Huntingtown, MD
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

