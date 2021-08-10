A 74-year-old man killed in a bicycle crash near Magnolia Street and Hamilton Avenue (Huntington Beach, CA)

On Sunday morning, a 74-year-old man lost his life in a bicycle crash near Magnolia Street and Hamilton Avenue.

The two-vehicle accident took place at about 8:50 a.m. near Magnolia Street and Hamilton Avenue. The preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that a Ford Explorer struck a man and a woman who were riding on a tandem bicycle.

On arrival, paramedics rushed the 74-year-old man and his 82-year-old wife to a hospital, but the man died of his injuries at the hospital. The 2005 Explorer driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigators. Police do not believe that intoxication contributed to the crash. The identity of the deceased remains undisclosed at this time.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

August 10, 2021