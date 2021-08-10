Cancel
Othello, WA

Othello Weather Forecast

Othello (WA) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

OTHELLO, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0bNDDv8w00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then haze overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Haze

    • High 99 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Haze

    • High 99 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Haze

    • High 102 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

