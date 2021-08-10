Othello Weather Forecast
OTHELLO, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then haze overnight
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Haze
- High 99 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 12
Haze
- High 99 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Haze
- High 102 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
