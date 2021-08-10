Cancel
Inman, SC

Daily Weather Forecast For Inman

Posted by 
Inman (SC) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

INMAN, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0bNDDrc200

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

