Okatie, SC

Okatie Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Okatie (SC) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

OKATIE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8D44_0bNDDiuj00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

