Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Report details events of fatal hot-air balloon crash

By Valley News
Posted by 
VTDigger
VTDigger
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWYnp_0bNDDccN00
The Post Mills Airport, from which a fatal hot-air-balloon flight took off on July 15. Photo by Alan Keays/VTDigger

Editor’s Note: This article by the Valley News was published Aug. 3.

PIERMONT — A hot-air balloon traveled over a mile with the pilot trapped below the basket before his fatal fall last month , according to a report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

The report , released last week on the NTSB website, details the series of events that led to pilot Brian Boland’s death during a balloon flight over Vermont and New Hampshire on July 15.

According to the report, Boland, 72, who was an experienced balloonist, and four passengers left in the hot air balloon around 6:30 p.m. from the Post Mills Airport. The basket and burner of the balloon were professionally made, but the balloon itself was made by Boland, according to the NTSB report, which referred to the entire craft as “amateur-built.”

The balloon flew northeast along the Connecticut River for 45 minutes until the pilot light in the burner went out, causing the balloon to start rapidly descending while Boland looked for a backup ignition device, the report said. He was able to relight the burner but “could not get the balloon to climb before impacting a field,” the report said. The crash caused one passenger to fall clear of the balloon and it caused Boland to fall under the basket, where his foot got trapped between the balloon attach rope and the basket frame, the report said.

Boland managed to untangle his foot but, because the balloon had started rising again, he was hanging under the basket for 1¼ miles before falling to his death in a Bradford, Vt., field, the report said.

The remaining three passengers traveled about 3½ miles from the initial crash before landing safely in a group of trees in Piermont, the report said.

The report appears to line up with the account given to the Valley News by Roger Blake, a Norwich resident who was one of the three passengers remaining in the basket after the initial crash.

The 73-year-old Blake, who had no experience piloting a hot-air balloon, found himself tasked with taking control of the aircraft with his daughter and granddaughter in the basket with him.

All four passengers — Blake’s wife, Ellen, who fell clear in the initial crash, and the three remaining in the basket afterward — survived.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Report details events of fatal hot-air balloon crash .

Comments / 0

VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Vermont State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Air Balloon#Connecticut River#Accident#The Post Mills Airport#Vtdigger Editor#The Valley News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NTSB
Related
Alexandria, MNEcho Press

Preliminary report on air crash on flight from Alexandria coming in 2 weeks

A preliminary report on the air crash that killed three people on Saturday, Aug. 7, may be available in approximately two weeks. In an email to the Alexandria Echo Press, the National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that a report will likely be filed within 12 business days, while the final report won't be issued for at least 12-24 months.
Union County, OHpeakofohio.com

Fatality Reported In Union County Motorcycle Crash

Law enforcement and medics responded to a fatal motorcycle accident Wednesday in Union County. Officers say 45-year-old Clinton A. Rice of Milford Center was heading north on a Harley Davidson on Buck Run Road in Allen Township. Initial reports indicate as Rice approached the 22000 block, south of Route 245,...
Logan County, ILWAND TV

Fatal crash involving multiple vehicles reported in Logan Co.

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A fatal crash involving multiple vehicles was reported Friday night in Logan County. Troopers responded to Illinois Route 121 at County Road 1000 North for this crash. Traffic was blocked in both directions until crews could remove the vehicles. Details are limited at this time...
Sheridan County, NDnewsdakota.com

Two-vehicle Fatal Crash Reported in Sheridan County

SHERIDAN COUNTY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – One person is dead and others injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Sheridan County. The state patrol reports that just after 11 AM at the intersection of ND 200 and ND 14 between McClusky and Goodrich, a Ford failed to stop and yield the right of way at a stop sign. The Ford struck the left side of the GMC, which then overturned and ejected the passenger.
Bradford, VTJournal Opinion

NTSB publishes report on balloon accident

BRADFORD—The hot air balloon pilot who died last month in a fall over Bradford had just re-lit the burner shortly before the basket collided with the ground ejecting him and a passenger. According to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board, Brian Boland and four passengers took off...
Trafficsacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Big Rig Crash Reported on Mountain View Road in Keyes Area

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported a fatal big rig crash on East Keyes Road on the morning of Friday, July 30, 2021. The truck accident occurred shortly before 6:20 a.m. and involved a sedan and a tractor-trailer. Details on the Fatal Big Rig Crash on Keyes Road. CHP traffic...
San Leandro, CASFGate

Chp Reporting Fatal Crash At Interstate Highway 880 On-Ramp

SAN LEANDRO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol says someone was killed in a crash early Saturday at an on-ramp to northbound Interstate 880 in San Leandro. The crash, first reported at 2:56 a.m., occurred at the Davis Street on-ramp, according to the CHP. No other information about the incident was...
Victoria, MNfox7austin.com

Fatalities reported after plane crashes in Victoria, Minnesota

VICTORIA, Minn. (FOX 9) - The sheriff's office says there were no survivors aboard a plane that crashed in Victoria, striking a house Saturday evening. The crash has closed Highway 5 near Rose Street throughout the evening as authorities investigated the crash site. According to the FAA, the single-engine plane...
Hot Springs, SDRapid City Journal

Hot Springs man identified as victim in fatal motorcycle crash

A Hot Springs man has been identified as the person who died Saturday morning in a fatal crash involving three motorcycles near Keystone. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 Indian Roadmaster was westbound on U.S. Highway 16A when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound 2020 Harley Davidson. The Indian Roadmaster then went into the ditch and struck a 2011 Harley Davidson Road King, which was unoccupied and parked on the shoulder of the road.
Orono, MNPost-Bulletin

Police report reveals driver in fatal Orono crash was drunk

The driver behind the wheel when Mack Motzko and Sam Schuneman were killed in a one-car accident last month was significantly intoxicated. That information was contained in a report released by the Orono (Minnesota) Police Department on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. According to multiple published reports, James Blue, 51, had...
Landis, NCmooresvilletribune.com

Fatal crash reported at Oakridge Farm and Landis highways

Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Oakridge Farm Highway at Landis Highway Mooresville. Emergency crews from South Iredell Fire Department and Iredell EMS are on the scene and reported that one person died in the crash. No further information was available. This story will be updated.
TrafficMissoulian

MHP report shows more fatal crashes but fewer calls for service in 2020

The Montana Highway Patrol's annual report for 2020 shows an increase in fatal crashes statewide but an overall decrease in calls for service. Statewide crashes were down from 22,939 in 2019 to 20,803 in 2020. However, fatal crashes were up from 166 to 190. Of those total crashes, 6,972 occurred on primary highways, the largest group by all margins. The second highest occurrence of crashes occurred on interstate highways at 5,567. Of the 190 fatal crashes, 76 occurred on primary highways and 42 happened on interstate highways.
Truckee, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

NTSB releases preliminary report on Truckee plane crash that killed 6 people, including 4 with valley ties

The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report on the Truckee plane crash that killed six people, including four with ties to the Coachella Valley. Click here to read the NTSB's reportDownload The aircraft, a Bombardier CL-600-2B16, was destroyed following a crash near the Truckee-Tahoe Airport (TRK) in Truckee, California at approximately 1:18 p.m. The post NTSB releases preliminary report on Truckee plane crash that killed 6 people, including 4 with valley ties appeared first on KESQ.
AccidentsPosted by
Outsider.com

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 2021: Police Report Second Fatal Crash at Rally

The South Dakota Highway Patrol confirmed that a second person died at the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The Argus Leader reported that a 59-year-old man was the victim of a crash. The incident took place on Thursday, August 12 around 5:30 PM along Highway 87. The report cited that a 2013 Harley-Davidson FLTRU was riding towards the south when the crash took place. A Chevrolet Impala crossed the center line where they collided.
Antioch, CAsacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Crash Reported on Highway 4 and Hillcrest Avenue in Antioch

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported a fatal traffic collision on SR-4 in Antioch on the night of Monday, August 9, 2021. The crash occurred on westbound State Route 4 near the Hillcrest Avenue offramp shortly before 11:00 p.m. Details on the Fatal Traffic Collision on SR-4 in Antioch. Information...
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Mail

'I have never seen anything like it...' Four people dead after car SPLITS IN HALF following horrendous Illinois car accident

Four people are dead and two others are seriously injured after a horrendous car accident in Illinois split a car in half. All six people were traveling in the same car when it lost control at 89th Street and 85th Court and hit a tree around 2:30pm on Saturday in the town of Hickory Hills, according to ABC News’ Chicago affiliate WLS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy