Shepherdsville, KY

Shepherdsville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Shepherdsville (KY) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bNDDaqv00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

