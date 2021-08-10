4-Day Weather Forecast For Kings Mountain
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
