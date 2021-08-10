White Hall Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WHITE HALL, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 99 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
