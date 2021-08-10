Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Longs, SC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Longs

Posted by 
Longs (SC) Weather Channel
Longs (SC) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

LONGS, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0bNDDFVm00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Longs (SC) Weather Channel

Longs (SC) Weather Channel

Longs, SC
159
Followers
557
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longs, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Longs, SCPosted by
Longs (SC) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Longs

(LONGS, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Longs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy