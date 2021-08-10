Cancel
Jesup, GA

Jesup Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Jesup (GA) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

JESUP, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LuJUy_0bNDDEd300

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Widespread fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jesup, GA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

