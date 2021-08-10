Daily Weather Forecast For New York

NEW YORK, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 74 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Wednesday, August 11 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 76 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, August 12 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 77 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 76 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.