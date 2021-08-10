Daily Weather Forecast For New York
NEW YORK, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 74 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 76 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 77 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
