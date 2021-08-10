Indian Springs Weather Forecast
INDIAN SPRINGS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 74 °F
- 2 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 99 °F, low 77 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0