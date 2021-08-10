Indian Springs Weather Forecast

INDIAN SPRINGS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 98 °F, low 74 °F 2 to 13 mph wind



Wednesday, August 11 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 97 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Thursday, August 12 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 76 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 99 °F, low 77 °F Light wind



