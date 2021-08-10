Cancel
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach Daily Weather Forecast

LONG BEACH, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGmr1_0bNDCo2200

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 66 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

