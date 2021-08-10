Long Beach Daily Weather Forecast
LONG BEACH, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 79 °F, low 66 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 81 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0