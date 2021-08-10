Yreka Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
YREKA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Smoke
- High 101 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 104 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 105 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 102 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
