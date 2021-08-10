Cancel
Grand Forks, ND

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

East Grand Forks Dispatch
East Grand Forks Dispatch
 5 days ago

(EAST. GRAND FORKS, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in East. Grand Forks. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for East. Grand Forks:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i0mIO_0bNDCdK300

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

