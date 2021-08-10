Big Bear Lake Daily Weather Forecast
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
