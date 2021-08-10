Florida Asks for Hundreds More Ventilators as COVID-19 Cases Spiral, Says Report
While Gov. Ron DeSantis carries on with his tough-guy act of telling President Joe Biden to keep out of Florida’s worsening coronavirus crisis, the state has reportedly asked the federal government for urgent help. According to Local10, Florida’s Department of Health and Human Services asked the federal government for 300 ventilators on Friday as it dealt with a record-breaking surge of new coronavirus cases. A document seen by the network said more machines—which are expected to be delivered this week—were needed “to replace expended state stores.” Figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that 56,633 new coronavirus cases were recorded over the past two days, but Florida’s health department disputed those figures and gave its own, much-lower total.www.thedailybeast.com
Comments / 0