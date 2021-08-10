Cancel
Mount Vernon, IL

Tuesday rain in Mount Vernon: Ideas to make the most of it

Mt Vernon Voice
 5 days ago

(MOUNT VERNON, IL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Mount Vernon Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mount Vernon:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bNDCJrd00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mt Vernon, IL
