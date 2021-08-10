Christmas Valley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CHRISTMAS VALLEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Haze then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then haze overnight
- High 91 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Haze then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
