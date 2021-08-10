Road Trip to Georgia’s Jekyll Island Resort
One feels somewhat anachronistic pulling into this particular Georgia driveway in a 2016 Honda Odyssey. The 133-year-old Jekyll Island Club Resort, with its signature Victorian turret, stands in majesty among southern live oaks entwined in Spanish moss. It was once lodging for the Jekyll Island Club, a hunting and recreational group whose members at one point controlled one-sixth of the world’s wealth. Its ledger carried names like Rockefeller, Vanderbilt and Pulitzer. This is where club member J.P. Morgan arranged a secret meeting to formulate the Federal Reserve—a private session in 1910 that participants wouldn’t acknowledge for another two decades. As I climb the hotel’s grand, creaking staircase with my family’s duffel bags, I wonder what the club’s billionaire founders would think of the modest inhabitants of room 406.www.orlandomagazine.com
Comments / 0