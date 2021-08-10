Road Trip to Georgia’s Jekyll Island Resort

Looking to plan an exciting road trip with the family this summer? Consider heading to one (or more!) of the many destinations that are perfect as road trips from Staten Island. How lucky we are to have so many options for family fun within comfortable driving distance of Staten Island?! It wasn’t easy to pick our favorites—but pick we must, so pick we did. Read on for the best family-friendly road trips from NYC to be had in New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania, and start working on your action-packed getaway! And if you want to stay a little closer to home, consider a day trip to a locale even closer to Staten Island.