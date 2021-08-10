Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Road Trip to Georgia’s Jekyll Island Resort

By Andy Smith
orlandomagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne feels somewhat anachronistic pulling into this particular Georgia driveway in a 2016 Honda Odyssey. The 133-year-old Jekyll Island Club Resort, with its signature Victorian turret, stands in majesty among southern live oaks entwined in Spanish moss. It was once lodging for the Jekyll Island Club, a hunting and recreational group whose members at one point controlled one-sixth of the world’s wealth. Its ledger carried names like Rockefeller, Vanderbilt and Pulitzer. This is where club member J.P. Morgan arranged a secret meeting to formulate the Federal Reserve—a private session in 1910 that participants wouldn’t acknowledge for another two decades. As I climb the hotel’s grand, creaking staircase with my family’s duffel bags, I wonder what the club’s billionaire founders would think of the modest inhabitants of room 406.

www.orlandomagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Forest Park, GA
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf#Souvenir#Honda#Victorian#Spanish#The Federal Reserve#U S Steel#General Electric#The Jekyll Island Club#Vanderbilts#American#Gators#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
Only In Georgia

Started As A Small Gas Station 50 Years Ago, Herb’s Fish Place In Georgia Is Still Scrumptious

There aren’t too many spots like Herb’s Fish Place in Georgia left in the South. This time-tested seafood hotspot has been a local favorite for years. Family-owned smack dab in the middle of Georgia, Herb’s is about to celebrate 50 years in business this October. Check out the history behind this restaurant located just a few miles outside of Oconee.
Cody, WYCody Enterprise

One final trip to Andros Island

For 22 years, recently retired Cody High School science teacher Amy Gerber has taken students to study the coral reef and island ecosystems of Andros Island in the Bahamas. And while she has loved every trip, she said this one stands out for numerous reasons. “This one was really special,”...
Karnack, TXKBTX.com

Rusty’s Summer Road Trip: Caddo Lake State Park

KARNACK, Texas (KBTX) - We’re winding down our Summer Road Trip series powered by RV Station, and this week we’re visiting Caddo Lake State Park in East Texas. Caddo Lake is a maze of slow-moving bayous, wetlands and backwaters. It covers about 26,810 acres of cypress swamp, depending on rainfall.
Seattle, WAhotelnewsresource.com

Jekyll Island Club Resort and Hotel Ändra Join Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection announced two new independent hotels have joined its collection of members: Jekyll Island Club Resort, an oceanfront resort located on Jekyll Island, and Hotel Ändra, a boutique property in downtown Seattle. “It’s thrilling to see the continued growth of our collection, especially with such renowned...
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s Pink Beach is a Must for your Road Trip This Summer

Have you heard about the hidden pink beach in Minnesota that sings to you?. Is it just me or have you ever been sucked in watching TikTok videos that you actually ended up learning something? That's exactly what happened to me. One minute I was watching a video of a cat doing something stupid and then I was watching a video posted by @planetwithsara about a pink beach in Minnesota that sings to you. #TrueStory.
Seattle, WAhospitalitynet.org

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Adds Two Iconic Hotels – Jekyll Island Club Resort And Hotel ÄNdra – To Growing List Of Members

Today, Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”) announced two new independent hotels have joined its ever-expanding collection of members: Jekyll Island Club Resort, an iconic oceanfront respite located on historic Jekyll Island, and Hotel Ändra, a luxury boutique property in downtown Seattle. “It’s thrilling to see the continued growth of...
Georgia StatePosted by
Only In Georgia

Take This Road Trip Through Georgia’s Most Picturesque Small Towns For An Unforgettable Experience

No matter what time of year it is, it’s always a good time for scenic road trips in Georgia. We put together this road trip that we think is one of our best yet! It takes you through 10 different charming small towns in Georgia that offer anything from natural beauty to history, quaint downtown […] The post Take This Road Trip Through Georgia’s Most Picturesque Small Towns For An Unforgettable Experience appeared first on Only In Your State.
Georgia StatePosted by
Only In Georgia

Spend The Day Exploring Georgia’s Tallest Falls On This Wonderful Waterfall Road Trip

Planning a road trip through Georgia can be just what we all need to kick off the next season of adventure in our lives. Perhaps you’ve already tackled our Ultimate Georgia Waterfalls Road Trip, or maybe this is your first time attempting to see as many Georgia waterfalls as possible. Well, you know what they […] The post Spend The Day Exploring Georgia’s Tallest Falls On This Wonderful Waterfall Road Trip appeared first on Only In Your State.
Orlando, FLorlandomagazine.com

Water Sports In Orlando: Explore Paradise Cove

Take up water sports in the middle of Orlando while feeling like you’re on your own private island aboard a jet ski, boat, paddleboard, pontoon or kayak from Buena Vista Watersports. It’s located on Paradise Cove in Lake Bryan, a natural, spring-fed lake that’s just minutes from Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, SeaWorld and the Orange County Convention Center.
Travelvisitsebring.com

Road trips

While the Sebring area offers countless attractions, events and activities, there’s a little more to see outside our county lines. Want to meet an orangutan? Explore a castle made of aluminum? Or maybe you’re interested in going bird watching at a botanical garden? You can do all three plus more on a quick road trip just outside of Sebring.
Restaurantspalmbeachillustrated.com

Foodie Road Trip: Prime Panhandle

In the heart of Alys Beach, a picture-perfect beach town defined by its striking all-white layout, lies the hottest table in the Panhandle: The Citizen. This design-forward coastal tavern specializes in flavorful preparations of Gulf-to-table riches with an Instagram-worthy cocktail menu to match. Order the Andiamo!! (a tableside-prepared, vodka-spiked Aperol spritz over Japanese shaved ice), and feast on a Thai-style Gulf tuna poke, spicy and citrusy Gulf shrimp, potato agnolotti with kale pecan pesto, and local roasted grouper prepared in a savory lemon-thyme sauce with tomato, capers, and bacon.
TravelPosted by
outsidemagazine

The Best East Coast Road Trips

When you think East Coast, you might automatically think of water. That’s normal. And there are indeed stunning coastal roads to be driven, like Maine’s Bold Coast Scenic Byway or the Gulf Coast’s beaches, dunes, tidal flats, oyster bars, and salt marshes, the interior roads can be just as majestic. From South Jersey’s forests and wetlands to North Carolina’s iconic Blue Ridge Parkway, here are a few of East coast routes.
Georgia Statefox5atlanta.com

Taking a trip on the Georgia Wine Highway

Paul stops by the Cottage Vineyard and Winery. Georgia Wine Highway passports are available for $75 through the Open Georgia Wine app or at any participating location, and passport holders are encouraged to visit as many of wineries and tasting rooms as they can (during regular business hours, of course), where they’ll receive either four tastings or one glass. Oh, and passport holders also get an​ Open Georgia Wine collectors’ glass, too! The passport is good throughout the month of August.
Georgia StateAlbany Herald

South Georgia has become COVID hot spot

COLQUITT — To describe the current COVID surge, hospital leaders in south Georgia are using strong words, such as ‘‘scary,’’ ‘‘fear’’ and “overwhelmed.’’. The state’s COVID-19 map shows most of the hottest spots for the latest case surge are in the southern part of Georgia. And some hospital officials in...
Georgia StateWRDW-TV

Augusta loses ranking as Georgia’s 2nd-biggest city

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Augusta is no longer the second-largest city in Georgia, according to newly released figures from the 2020 Census. We’ve lost that spot to Columbus. Columbus’ population was over 206,000 according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That’s about 4,000 more than Augusta. But take heart: The Augusta metropolitan...
Family Relationshipssiparent.com

Your Entire Family Will Love These Road Trips from Staten Island

Looking to plan an exciting road trip with the family this summer? Consider heading to one (or more!) of the many destinations that are perfect as road trips from Staten Island. How lucky we are to have so many options for family fun within comfortable driving distance of Staten Island?! It wasn’t easy to pick our favorites—but pick we must, so pick we did. Read on for the best family-friendly road trips from NYC to be had in New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania, and start working on your action-packed getaway! And if you want to stay a little closer to home, consider a day trip to a locale even closer to Staten Island.
Hood River, OREast Oregonian

Tips for a great river road trip

As summer wanes, it can be tempting to coast into the coming school year. But there’s still a little vacation time left and with COVID restrictions finally at a minimum across Oregon, how about taking the family to revisit some regional favorites? All these suggestions are just a short drive from Eastern Oregon, along the Columbia River. You might be able to squeeze many of these into a day trip, but an overnight campout would make it more relaxing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy