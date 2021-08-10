Berlin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BERLIN, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Scattered rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
