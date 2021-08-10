Cancel
Big Bear Lake, CA

Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Big Bear Lake

Big Bear Digest
Big Bear Digest
 5 days ago

(BIG BEAR LAKE, CA) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Big Bear Lake, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Big Bear Lake:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0bNDBMTb00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

