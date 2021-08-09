Surprised. Would think the UC schools have the advantage.

SEC were considered a "national property". With cord cutting, and the fact that few schools have national appeal, most schools would contribute on a much smaller geographic scale. Certainly, that would help expand the geographic appeal of the SEC, but they already have enough name schools to have national appeal. Whatever additional regional appeal a school such as VT, for example, would bring, is not going to be enough to justify the financial cost. Essentially it would be a net loss for all schools involved. I have not seen numbers showing how any of the vast majority of remaining schools would bring in enough money to be of benefit. If VT, UNC, UVA, etc were worth that much to the SEC, then the ACC deal with ESPN is vastly undervalued. Any school the SEC adds needs to bring in at minimum 100 million. The entire ACC brought in about 455 million in its most recent reported year, and that is with Clemson. How many individual ACC schools are worth 100 alone?