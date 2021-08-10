Cancel
Socorro, NM

4-Day Weather Forecast For Socorro

Socorro News Alert
Socorro News Alert
 5 days ago

SOCORRO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0bNDB7Jx00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Socorro News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

