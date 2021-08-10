4-Day Weather Forecast For Socorro
SOCORRO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 65 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
