Our new commissioner may have a resume, but his lack of anything vocal is still what concerns me. He was missing last spring during the ACC basketball tourney and NCAA which was a bit eye opening. He hasn’t really made any strong statements yet to prove he is actively engaged as commish or has strategy. Time will tell. This is a crucial stretch and ACC doesn’t have strongest hand, but does have a hand unlike Big 12. Lots of bad decisions by Swofford.