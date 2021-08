SAGINAW, MI — Sent to prison in 2017 for torturing a dog with a knife, a Fremont Township man is now charged with murder in the recent death of his mother. Justin A. Humpert, 31, on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 10, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge A.T. Frank for arraignment on one count of open murder and six counts of assault with intent to commit murder. Open murder contains first- and second-degree murder, both life offenses, though a first-degree conviction comes with a mandatory sentence of life without the possibility of parole.