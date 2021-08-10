Park Rapids Weather Forecast
PARK RAPIDS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
